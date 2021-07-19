Corporate Office Properties Trust Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

OFC opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

