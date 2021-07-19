Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Capitalization Hits $523,695.28

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $523,695.28 and approximately $178,320.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00774398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

