Cosmo Coin Reaches Market Cap of $349,652.46 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $349,652.46 and $184,765.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

