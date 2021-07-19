Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,078 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up 14.7% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.69% of Coty worth $47,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $47,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. 264,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,548. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

