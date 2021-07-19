Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $605.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $541.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $611.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

