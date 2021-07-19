Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $54.51. 504,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,519,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

