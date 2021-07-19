COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $602,775.01 and $32,127.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00755044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

