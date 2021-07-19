Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.56 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Covalent has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $18.56 million and $2.89 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00100335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00147414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,312.87 or 1.00110741 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.