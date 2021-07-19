Cowen Begins Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PWR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.