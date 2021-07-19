Cpwm LLC Has $60.77 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

