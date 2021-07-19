Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 908.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,535.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 509,338 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,965. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

