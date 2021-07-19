Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFXA opened at $178.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.41. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $205.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

