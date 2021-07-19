Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,535 shares of company stock worth $61,354,544. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $115.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 240.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.