Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of QAD worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in QAD by 8,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 419,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QAD by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QADA. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of QADA opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

