Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PLOW opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $899.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

