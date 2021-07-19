Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 183.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NXGN opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

