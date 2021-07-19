Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Sapiens International worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 799,047 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

