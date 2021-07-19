Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 484.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,919 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Energy Fuels worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 752,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $1,650,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $652.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

