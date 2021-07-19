Credit Suisse AG Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

HACK opened at $60.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.58. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

