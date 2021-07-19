Credit Suisse AG Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

