Credit Suisse AG Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Compugen worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,477,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Compugen by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Compugen stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $472.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

