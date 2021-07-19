Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.23 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,228,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

