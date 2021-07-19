Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Banc of California worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $820.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.