Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Premier Financial worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $998.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

