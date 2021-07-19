Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

