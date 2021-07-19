Credit Suisse AG Sells 127,570 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 127,570 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Forestar Group worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

FOR stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $949.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

