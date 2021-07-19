Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,930 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $844.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

