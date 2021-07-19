Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,832 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.