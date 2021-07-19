Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,908 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRIM stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

