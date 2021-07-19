Credit Suisse AG Sells 169,924 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $14,219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

