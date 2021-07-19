Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,730 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

