Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,836 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Genpact by 231.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 19.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 54.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 154.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 57,079 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 17.2% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,125 shares of company stock worth $7,835,244. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

G stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.