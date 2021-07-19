Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,262 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Materion worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $70.48 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

