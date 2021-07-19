Credit Suisse AG Sells 34,183 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.