Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,071 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Preferred Bank worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $383,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.