Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,782 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

