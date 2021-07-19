Credit Suisse AG Takes $1.17 Million Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

