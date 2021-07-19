Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $84.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

