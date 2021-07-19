Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Zuora worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 27.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $175,532.90. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,249 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

