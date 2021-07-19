Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Standex International worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Standex International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Standex International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 348,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.