Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS opened at $9.73 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

