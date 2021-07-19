Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 126,218 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

