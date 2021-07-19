Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) vs. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Head to Head Comparison

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cree has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cree and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 0 7 7 0 2.50 Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cree currently has a consensus price target of $115.42, indicating a potential upside of 34.07%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 54.89%. Given Cree’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cree is more favorable than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -60.56% -6.87% -4.30% Kopin -11.30% -8.76% -5.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cree and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $903.90 million 11.00 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -98.95 Kopin $40.13 million 15.13 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -133.00

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cree. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kopin beats Cree on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

