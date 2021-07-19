Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.89.

CR stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.3852777 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

