CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $189,384.02 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $189,384.02 and approximately $83.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,251,472 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

