Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.94.

CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,740. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.76.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

