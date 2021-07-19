Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 2.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $203.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $203.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

