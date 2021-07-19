Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.88. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

Crown stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.34. 1,344,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,286. Crown has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

