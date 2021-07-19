Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NYSE CCK traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.34. 1,347,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,259. Crown has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

