Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.34. 1,347,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

